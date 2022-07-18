IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Adm. Rachel Levine: 'One supportive adult' can 'make all the difference' for transgender youth

    05:37
  • Now Playing

    John Brennan: ‘Dividends’ of Biden’s ‘controversial’ Middle East trip yet to be seen

    05:02
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Escobar: Gov. Abbott has yet to ‘bring forward any ideas for meaningful change’ following Uvalde

    05:42

  • Jeremy Bash: Meeting with MBS is not 'what the President wanted,' but 'I'm glad he's doing it.'

    07:11

  • Dr. Ashish Jha: 'BA.5 is the most contagious, certainly the most immune evasive variant we've seen.'

    06:58

  • Rep. Strickland: 10 year-old Ohio rape victim 'a textbook example' of need for U.S. abortion protections

    04:38

  • Sen. Jeanne Shaheen: Because Trump pulled out of the Iran deal, 'Iran is closer to a nuclear weapon'

    06:07

  • David Ignatius: I hope Biden 'doesn't leave' Saudi Arabia without human rights assurances from MBS

    08:03

  • Sen. Chris Murphy: 'Jaw dropping' Uvalde surveillance video disproves 'good guys with guns' myth

    06:31

  • Gene Sperling: Inflation rise reflects ‘global trend’ amid ‘pandemic and military aggression in Ukraine’

    04:45

  • John Brennan: 'If I was still in government, I would not have supported a visit to Saudi Arabia'

    05:17

  • January 6th committee lays out a 'disturbing' timeline of Trump leading up to insurrection

    09:47

  • 'This was a signal to his supporters' Jan 6 Committee zooms in on Trump's 1:00am tweet

    07:43

  • Donell Harvin: Jan. 6 ‘wasn’t a failure of intelligence. It was a failure to heed the intelligence.’

    05:38

  • Frank Figliuzzi: ‘There was a month's worth of food supplies stocked around DC’ ahead of January 6

    10:19

  • Biden's low numbers reflect a 'failure' to act with 'urgency' on abortion, gun violence

    06:08

  • Barbara McQuade: Bannon’s last-minute offer to testify before the January 6 Committee ‘is a gimmick’

    08:01

  • Trump using investigations ‘as a political prop’ at rallies

    04:47

  • Amb. Michael McFaul: Bout is a ‘big criminal,’ U.S. ‘should get all of these Americans out in return’

    03:35

  • Brother of Paul Whelan: U.S. Government ‘uncoordinated in how they deal with wrongful detentions’

    06:43

Andrea Mitchell Reports

John Brennan: ‘Dividends’ of Biden’s ‘controversial’ Middle East trip yet to be seen

05:02

Former CIA Director John Brennan joins Andrea Mitchell to examine the possible outcomes from President Biden’s controversial first trip to the Middle East region. “I hope that this very controversial trip is going to pay dividends, but I don't think we have seen it so far,” says Brennan. “I think President Biden felt it incumbent upon him to not forgive or condone MBS for what he did, but to recognize that U.S.-Saudi strategic partnership, that economic and energy partnership, as well as the political relationship that goes back many, many decades, needs to be sustained in a time of great turbulence globally.”July 18, 2022

  • Adm. Rachel Levine: 'One supportive adult' can 'make all the difference' for transgender youth

    05:37
  • Now Playing

    John Brennan: ‘Dividends’ of Biden’s ‘controversial’ Middle East trip yet to be seen

    05:02
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Escobar: Gov. Abbott has yet to ‘bring forward any ideas for meaningful change’ following Uvalde

    05:42

  • Jeremy Bash: Meeting with MBS is not 'what the President wanted,' but 'I'm glad he's doing it.'

    07:11

  • Dr. Ashish Jha: 'BA.5 is the most contagious, certainly the most immune evasive variant we've seen.'

    06:58

  • Rep. Strickland: 10 year-old Ohio rape victim 'a textbook example' of need for U.S. abortion protections

    04:38

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All