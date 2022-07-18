John Brennan: ‘Dividends’ of Biden’s ‘controversial’ Middle East trip yet to be seen

Former CIA Director John Brennan joins Andrea Mitchell to examine the possible outcomes from President Biden’s controversial first trip to the Middle East region. “I hope that this very controversial trip is going to pay dividends, but I don't think we have seen it so far,” says Brennan. “I think President Biden felt it incumbent upon him to not forgive or condone MBS for what he did, but to recognize that U.S.-Saudi strategic partnership, that economic and energy partnership, as well as the political relationship that goes back many, many decades, needs to be sustained in a time of great turbulence globally.”July 18, 2022