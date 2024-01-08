John Brennan: ‘Calls for Secretary Austin's resignation are absolutely ludicrous'

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spent days in the hospital without notifying other administration officials. When asked by Andrea Mitchell about Austin’s condition, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he was not aware of the situation prior to reports days later. Former CIA Director John Brennan joins Ana Cabrera to weigh in. “There needs to be this notification done to deputies, to the person's deputy and also to the White House, because we don't want there to be any type of misstep, or miscommunication in terms of what has to happen, particularly at a time of a lot of crises around the world,” Brennan says. However, he continues, “Calls for Secretary Austin's resignation are absolutely ludicrous. They're absurd. Secretary Austin is one of our nation's most accomplished military officers and cabinet officials. He has dedicated his life to this country.” Brennan adds, “I am certain that President Biden retains utmost confidence in Secretary Austin.”Jan. 8, 2024