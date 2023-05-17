John Bolton: Jake Sullivan home invasion serves as a reminder to be ‘vigilant against these threats’

Former U.N. Ambassador and National Security Adviser John Bolton joins Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on the security breach at National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan’s home and to discuss how an intruder could have gotten past Secret Service agents. “This turned out to be benign. I have to say, Jake Sullivan showed courage and determination to confront the fella and tell him to get out of his house. It could have been a lot worse,” says Bolton. “It's a reminder, I think, that we just have to be vigilant against these threats.”May 17, 2023