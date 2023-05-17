IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    John Bolton: Jake Sullivan home invasion serves as a reminder to be ‘vigilant against these threats’

    05:29
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Good casts doubt on removing McCarthy if he compromises on debt limit: ‘We support our Speaker’

    06:57

  • Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse: ‘Speaker McCarthy is playing with dynamite’

    06:55

  • Rep. Byron Donalds: ‘If anybody's driving us to default, it's Joe Biden'

    08:12

  • John Kasich: By pivoting into ‘culture wars,’ DeSantis is ‘losing people’ who want a ‘centrist’

    08:07

  • Work requirements for government aid programs are a 'nonstarter' for Rep. Khanna: 'It's just cruel'

    03:43

  • Suspect in attack on Virginia congressman's office refused to appear for arraignment

    02:39

  • Shane Harris: U.S. government has ‘clearly been able to penetrate a lot of Russian communications’

    03:23

  • Dan Merica: Unclear ‘whether there’s going to be any blowback’ from debt ceiling standoff on 2024

    08:18

  • ACLU’s Lee Gelernt: Biden admin ‘replaced Title 42 with yet another Trump asylum ban'

    04:50

  • David Miliband: U.S. can’t ‘get to grips’ with migrant crisis without addressing ‘root’ causes

    05:26

  • Rep. Himes doubts McCarthy can make a deal with Biden that won't 'put his speakership in jeopardy’

    05:52

  • Daniel Penny arraigned on second-degree manslaughter charge for death of Jordan Neely

    01:23

  • Dep. Secy. Adeyemo: ‘There is no way to stop the catastrophe’ of default if debt limit isn’t raised

    04:51

  • Jeh Johnson: As long as conditions in home countries persist, migrant families will 'keep coming’

    07:37

  • Jim Clyburn calls on Biden to invoke the 14th amendment to avoid default

    07:15

  • Jason Furman: ‘Do the Republicans mean what they’re saying’ on debt ceiling demands?

    06:58

  • Rep. Castro: Migrant crisis ‘has been made worse’ because ‘Title 42 has stayed in place so long’

    04:26

  • Rucker: E. Jean Carroll suit the ‘first time' Trump has been 'held accountable in the legal system’

    08:11

  • Maria Teresa Kumar: Message of militarizing border portrays migrants as criminals; 'it doesn't help'

    06:55

Andrea Mitchell Reports

John Bolton: Jake Sullivan home invasion serves as a reminder to be ‘vigilant against these threats’

05:29

Former U.N. Ambassador and National Security Adviser John Bolton joins Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on the security breach at National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan’s home and to discuss how an intruder could have gotten past Secret Service agents. “This turned out to be benign. I have to say, Jake Sullivan showed courage and determination to confront the fella and tell him to get out of his house. It could have been a lot worse,” says Bolton. “It's a reminder, I think, that we just have to be vigilant against these threats.”May 17, 2023

  • Now Playing

    John Bolton: Jake Sullivan home invasion serves as a reminder to be ‘vigilant against these threats’

    05:29
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Good casts doubt on removing McCarthy if he compromises on debt limit: ‘We support our Speaker’

    06:57

  • Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse: ‘Speaker McCarthy is playing with dynamite’

    06:55

  • Rep. Byron Donalds: ‘If anybody's driving us to default, it's Joe Biden'

    08:12

  • John Kasich: By pivoting into ‘culture wars,’ DeSantis is ‘losing people’ who want a ‘centrist’

    08:07

  • Work requirements for government aid programs are a 'nonstarter' for Rep. Khanna: 'It's just cruel'

    03:43

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All