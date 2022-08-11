IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

John Bolton: Iran’s assassination plot will not ‘silence me’

10:12

A day after the Justice Department charged a member of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps with planning to assassinate John Bolton, the former Trump Administration National Security Advisor joins Andrea Mitchell with his reaction to the plot against him. “Launching this criminal proceeding in my case and the unsealing of it is very important because I think it helps give the American public a greater sense of just exactly what this regime in Tehran is capable of doing,” says Bolton. “One thing I can say for certain, they're not going to silence me because of it.”Aug. 11, 2022

