    Weisberg explains Putin's influential mix of 'outrageous lies' with 'thoughtful insights, truths'

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Weisberg explains Putin's influential mix of 'outrageous lies’ with 'thoughtful insights, truths'

Creator of “The Americans” and author of “Russia Upside Down” Joe Weisberg joins Andrea Mitchell to share his perspective on how Putin’s “long history of mixing outrageous lies” with “thoughtful insights and truths” is influencing the Russian public’s perception of the war in Ukraine. “I see how much support there is at this point in Russia for this war, and I flashback to our war in Iraq, which is analogous in many, many ways,” says Weisberg. “The point of saying all that is not to in any way excuse what Putin is doing. On the contrary, that has to be condemned in the harshest possible terms. But it's to recognize that we are capable of the same thing.”March 18, 2022

    Weisberg explains Putin's influential mix of 'outrageous lies' with 'thoughtful insights, truths'

