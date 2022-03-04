IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Amb. McFaul: Putin’s fight in Ukraine ‘is just a proxy war for his fight against’ the U.S.

    04:50
  • Now Playing

    Joe Cirincione: Russian attacks on nuclear plants could lead to a ‘major incident of mass destruction’

    04:56
  • UP NEXT

    Harris could travel to Poland and Romania next week

    01:34

  • Sen. Jeanne Shaheen: ‘We need to call on our major oil companies’ to ‘increase production’ amid Russia-Ukraine war

    09:37

  • Lester Holt discusses exclusive interview with former Attorney General William Barr

    03:20

  • Putin’s choice: ‘crank up repression’ or ‘get toppled’ by a ‘palace coup,’ says Dmitri Alperovitch

    05:53

  • Barr claims Trump grew 'very angry' as he disproved election fraud theories

    01:07

  • Sen. Angus King: Putin is ‘the most dangerous man in the world’

    07:25

  • Daria Kaleniuk: Soon Ukrainians ‘will have no food, no water, and basically no medical support’

    05:15

  • Anne Neuberger: A cyber attacker ‘has to be successful once. A defender has to be successful every time.’

    07:04

  • Michael Beschloss: Biden needs to talk about democracy in ‘existential danger’ of being ‘destroyed’

    06:48

  • Speaker Pelosi: Putin is ‘afraid of a democracy on his doorstep, which Ukraine proposes’

    11:37

  • Sen. Marco Rubio: Putin would prefer ‘not to escalate’ to the point of nuclear war

    07:52

  • Adm. Stavridis: Ukrainian forces are ‘saving their civilization’

    06:02

  • Adm. Mike Rogers: Events from the Russian invasion ‘will prove to be a watershed in the history of cyber’

    04:49

  • Chef José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen providing food for Ukrainian refugees in Poland

    05:48

  • Gen. David Petraeus: Zelenskyy provides ‘inspiration and direction’ to Ukraine ‘when they couldn’t need it more’

    08:21

  • Yamiche Alcindor: White House 'revising' State of the Union speech to 'meet the moment'

    07:27

  • UN Amb. Sven Jurgenson: ‘This is a defining moment' for the United Nations

    07:56

  • Amb. Michael McFaul: War in Ukraine is ‘a fight for the future of freedom’

    07:19

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Joe Cirincione: Russian attacks on nuclear plants could lead to a ‘major incident of mass destruction’

04:56

Nuclear Security Analyst Joe Cirincione and Former National Intelligence Officer for Russia and Eurasia Andrea Kendall-Taylor join Garrett Haake to discuss the attack on a Ukrainian nuclear power plant by Russian forces. “If you breach a containment dome, if you cut off the electricity, if you sever the plumbing that supplies the cooling water to these plants, you are looking at a meltdown. You’re looking at Fukushima, a Chernobyl. This could be a major, major incident of mass destruction here,” says Cirincione. “We have to do everything possible to keep open lines of communication with the Russian government, in particular, to ensure that incidents don't like this don't spiral out of control,” says Kendall-Taylor. March 4, 2022

  • Amb. McFaul: Putin’s fight in Ukraine ‘is just a proxy war for his fight against’ the U.S.

    04:50
  • Now Playing

    Joe Cirincione: Russian attacks on nuclear plants could lead to a ‘major incident of mass destruction’

    04:56
  • UP NEXT

    Harris could travel to Poland and Romania next week

    01:34

  • Sen. Jeanne Shaheen: ‘We need to call on our major oil companies’ to ‘increase production’ amid Russia-Ukraine war

    09:37

  • Lester Holt discusses exclusive interview with former Attorney General William Barr

    03:20

  • Putin’s choice: ‘crank up repression’ or ‘get toppled’ by a ‘palace coup,’ says Dmitri Alperovitch

    05:53

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All