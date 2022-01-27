Jim Messina: Nomination to fill Breyer’s seat will be ‘more political’ than ‘most Supreme Court picks’
03:01
Share this -
copied
Jim Messina joins Chris Jansing to discuss Justice Stephen Breyer’s retirement and the politics of a nomination to fill his seat. “This is going to be a lightning rod on the abortion issue that,” says Messina. “This pick is going to get absolutely pulled into all those politics which could change the midterm elections. So there are just more political things to think about than in most Supreme Court picks.”Jan. 27, 2022
Now Playing
Jim Messina: Nomination to fill Breyer’s seat will be ‘more political’ than ‘most Supreme Court picks’
03:01
UP NEXT
Beschloss: Breyer is the ‘incarnation of what the founders wanted’ for Supreme Court justices
04:40
Senator Hirono: ‘Significant decision’ by Biden to nominate a Black woman
08:50
Larry Summers: ‘We're likely to require higher interest rates than the Fed now foresees’
05:56
Jon Meacham: I hope the process to replace Breyer ‘has a certain kind of gravity’
06:26
Why Breyer's retirement could be exactly the political win Biden needs