Jim Messina: ‘Fetterman lost the battle last night, but may have won the war.’

Campaign Manager for Obama’s 2012 re-election campaign Jim Messina, Philadelphia Inquirer National Political Reporter Jonathan Tamari, former RNC Communications Director Doug Heye, and NBC’s Dasha Burns join Andrea Mitchell to assess how Democratic candidate John Fetterman faired against his celebrity doctor opponent at last night’s Pennsylvania Senate debate after his life-threatening stroke five months ago. “I thought the format was ridiculous and didn't favor him, and I wouldn't have agreed to it,” says Messina. Despite the challenges, “Fetterman lost the battle last night, but may have won the war,” Messina explains, because “that quote that Oz gave them about local political leaders deciding on a woman's right to choose is going to haunt them for the next 13 days.”Oct. 26, 2022