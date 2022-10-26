IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Jim Messina: 'Fetterman lost the battle last night, but may have won the war.'

    Rep. Conor Lamb: 'Pennsylvania has a clearer history of ticket splitting than a lot of other states'

  Allegheny County Executive: Abortion will 'motivate a lot of voters, particularly swing voters'

  Phoenix Mercury's Brianna Turner: 'Very difficult to hear' Griner's nine-year sentence upheld

  Progressives withdraw letter urging Biden to pursue diplomacy with Russia on Ukraine

  Ash Carter, former defense secretary, dies at 68

  Greenblatt: Adidas showing they won't do 'business with bigots,' but should've dropped West 'sooner'

  Rep. Madeleine Dean: 'If you want to know who's working to improve our economy, it's the Democrats'

  'She is a political pawn': Brittney Griner's former Olympic coach reacts to the WNBA star's appeal denial

  Mark Landler: Sunak will govern with a 'technocratic, buttoned-down, low-key' style of leadership

  Griner lawyer: WNBA star 'pessimistic' about appeal trial, but hoping for sentence reduction

  Justice Thomas temporarily blocks Graham testimony in Georgia election interference probe

  Carol Lee: 'The Biden family fully supports his running in 2024'

  John Kirby: 'Iran is right now on the ground, involved, engaged in the war in Ukraine'

  Yamiche Alcindor: Felons who are 'legal to vote' may be 'intimidated' by FL election police arrests

  Amb. Ivo Daalder: 'Ukrainians are the only ones who can count on the UK' after Truss resignation

  Jason Furman: The problem with gas prices is that 'they're largely outside the President's control.'

  Gene Sperling: Biden total oil reserve tap '5, 6 times larger' than releases under Obama, Clinton

  Why actress Nazanin Boniadi thinks protests in Iran are a turning point for women everywhere

  Speaker Pelosi responds to young members' calls for generational change: 'Just win, baby. Just win.'

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Jim Messina: ‘Fetterman lost the battle last night, but may have won the war.’

Campaign Manager for Obama’s 2012 re-election campaign Jim Messina, Philadelphia Inquirer National Political Reporter Jonathan Tamari, former RNC Communications Director Doug Heye, and NBC’s Dasha Burns join Andrea Mitchell to assess how Democratic candidate John Fetterman faired against his celebrity doctor opponent at last night’s Pennsylvania Senate debate after his life-threatening stroke five months ago. “I thought the format was ridiculous and didn't favor him, and I wouldn't have agreed to it,” says Messina. Despite the challenges, “Fetterman lost the battle last night, but may have won the war,” Messina explains, because “that quote that Oz gave them about local political leaders deciding on a woman's right to choose is going to haunt them for the next 13 days.”Oct. 26, 2022

Play All