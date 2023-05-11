Jim Clyburn calls on Biden to invoke the 14th amendment to avoid default

Representative Jim Clyburn (D-SC), who serves as the House Assistant Democratic Leader, tells Andrea Mitchell he is calling on President Biden to invoke the 14th Amendment to avoid the U.S. defaulting on its debt as the president and congressional Republicans fail to reach an agreement to raise the debt limit. “The President is responsible for making sure that the full faith and credit of the United States is not jeopardized. And if Congress will not act, in this instance the House of Representatives, maybe he should take the actions that are necessary,” Clyburn says. “I do believe that the things can get done by executive order, and then let them play out in the courts. So I would hope that the President will take executive action if the House refuses to do its job.”May 11, 2023