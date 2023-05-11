IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  Dep. Secy. Adeyemo: 'There is no way to stop the catastrophe' of default if debt limit isn't raised

  Jeh Johnson: As long as conditions in home countries persist, migrant families will 'keep coming'

    Jim Clyburn calls on Biden to invoke the 14th amendment to avoid default

    Jason Furman: 'Do the Republicans mean what they're saying' on debt ceiling demands?

  Rep. Castro: Migrant crisis 'has been made worse' because 'Title 42 has stayed in place so long'

  Rucker: E. Jean Carroll suit the 'first time' Trump has been 'held accountable in the legal system'

  Maria Teresa Kumar: Message of militarizing border portrays migrants as criminals; 'it doesn't help'

  Maya MacGuineas: Debt limit battle shows that 'art of negotiating seems to be lost in Washington'

  Fred Guttenberg: Allen, TX shooting is a result of policies in 'Greg Abbott's Texas'

  Peter Baker: 'There's not much of a fear factor in Washington' about raising the debt limit

  Rep. Vicente Gonzalez talks Brownsville migrant tragedy and the coming end of Title 42

  Kris Brown: The 'public health epidemic' of gun violence must be 'a top priority' at the ballot box

  Amb. Markarova calls for focus on 'more support, more weapons' as Wagner chief criticizes Kremlin

  NBC Exclusive: U.S. Ambassador to China discusses U.S.-China diplomatic channels

  Rep. Escobar: GOP migration bill would 'exacerbate an already very challenging problem'

  Maya MacGuineas: Default discussions demonstrate that 'our political system is so broken'

  Can Congress do anything about SCOTUS ethics claims? Laura Jarrett weighs in

  John Brennan: Russians see alleged drone attack on Kremlin as a 'great embarrassment'

  Andrew Weissmann: Proud Boys conviction 'amps the pressure up' on special counsel Jack Smith

  Rep. Joaquin Castro: 'Still plenty of justice to be served' with respect to January 6 attacks

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Jim Clyburn calls on Biden to invoke the 14th amendment to avoid default

Representative Jim Clyburn (D-SC), who serves as the House Assistant Democratic Leader, tells Andrea Mitchell he is calling on President Biden to invoke the 14th Amendment to avoid the U.S. defaulting on its debt as the president and congressional Republicans fail to reach an agreement to raise the debt limit. “The President is responsible for making sure that the full faith and credit of the United States is not jeopardized. And if Congress will not act, in this instance the House of Representatives, maybe he should take the actions that are necessary,” Clyburn says. “I do believe that the things can get done by executive order, and then let them play out in the courts. So I would hope that the President will take executive action if the House refuses to do its job.”May 11, 2023

