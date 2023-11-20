IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Amb. Ross: IDF ‘failed’ to protect Israelis, have ‘responsibility’ to ‘get as many out as possible’

    05:42

  • Judy Woodruff: Rosalynn Carter grew from being ‘shy’ to ‘someone who relished politics and loved it’

    07:51
  • Now Playing

    Jill Stuckey: Rosalynn Carter was ‘tenacious’ and made mental health awareness ‘her life’s work’

    05:39
  • UP NEXT

    Palestinian refugees, who ‘don’t have food’ and ‘haven’t had water for weeks,’ have nowhere to go

    06:49

  • Israel-Hamas rhetoric, protests and violence at colleges creates ‘a tough place to find solutions’

    04:00

  • Viral Bin Laden speech is ‘a failure of education,’ rhetoric ‘being celebrated is appalling’

    06:22

  • ICRC media chief: Communications blackout is ‘the most terrifying part’ for Palestinian families

    02:41

  • Fmr. Consul Gen. Pinkas: ‘the big question’ is ‘the length of the ceasefire’ in hostage negotiations

    04:21

  • Rep. Krishnamoorthi: 'I don't think' Biden calling Xi a dictator 'harmed the progress of the summit'

    03:59

  • Rep. Ken Buck: ‘I’m hoping’ Santos ‘does the right thing and resigns,’ ‘civility is gone’ in Congress

    03:44

  • Gov. Christie: 'you and I both know why Donald Trump's not on that debate stage. It's because I am'

    08:43

  • Reps. McCaul & Meeks: Learning a hostage deal is ‘very close’ was ‘the most encouraging news’

    06:19

  • Rep. Johnson: Current system ‘incentivizes bad behavior” among congressmen

    04:57

  • Sen. Joe Manchin says he 'absolutely' would consider a presidential run

    04:19

  • David Ignatius: hostage deal may ‘come through within days,’ would be a ‘significant breakthrough’

    04:47

  • International efforts rescue child cancer patients from Gaza, but many remain trapped in the warzone

    02:43

  • Rep. Moskowitz: ‘We have to remove Hamas’ for ‘the safety of Israel’ and ‘innocent Palestinians’

    05:08

  • Ahead of Biden-Xi meeting, stakes are high: ‘China depends on us the way we depend on them’

    03:20

  • Fmr. Rep. Upton: ‘There’s a good likelihood’ House GOP funding plan will ‘get jammed by the Senate’

    05:03

  • Kirby: IDF has ‘responsibility’ to eliminate Hamas, but must ‘be mindful’ of civilians, hospitals

    07:03

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Jill Stuckey: Rosalynn Carter was ‘tenacious’ and made mental health awareness ‘her life’s work’

05:39

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter passed away at the age of 96, leaving behind a legacy of mental health advocacy and robust support for gender equality and human rights. Jill Stuckey, a longtime friend of Rosalynn and former President Jimmy Carter, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss her life and legacy. “She was campaigning for Governor Carter, and somebody came up to her and said, ‘Hey, I think your cause needs to be mental health.’ And she started looking into it and she was very drawn to it and very touched by the people that she talked to about the issue,” Stuckey tells Andrea. “And when Rosalynn Carter gets her mind set on something, she's not going to let go. She's tenacious. And she made it her life's work. Of course, she had about 20 things that were her life's work. But I think if you were to interview her today, that would be the one that she was most passionate about, other than her family.”Nov. 20, 2023

  • Amb. Ross: IDF ‘failed’ to protect Israelis, have ‘responsibility’ to ‘get as many out as possible’

    05:42

  • Judy Woodruff: Rosalynn Carter grew from being ‘shy’ to ‘someone who relished politics and loved it’

    07:51
  • Now Playing

    Jill Stuckey: Rosalynn Carter was ‘tenacious’ and made mental health awareness ‘her life’s work’

    05:39
  • UP NEXT

    Palestinian refugees, who ‘don’t have food’ and ‘haven’t had water for weeks,’ have nowhere to go

    06:49

  • Israel-Hamas rhetoric, protests and violence at colleges creates ‘a tough place to find solutions’

    04:00

  • Viral Bin Laden speech is ‘a failure of education,’ rhetoric ‘being celebrated is appalling’

    06:22

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All