Jill Stuckey: Rosalynn Carter was ‘tenacious’ and made mental health awareness ‘her life’s work’

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter passed away at the age of 96, leaving behind a legacy of mental health advocacy and robust support for gender equality and human rights. Jill Stuckey, a longtime friend of Rosalynn and former President Jimmy Carter, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss her life and legacy. “She was campaigning for Governor Carter, and somebody came up to her and said, ‘Hey, I think your cause needs to be mental health.’ And she started looking into it and she was very drawn to it and very touched by the people that she talked to about the issue,” Stuckey tells Andrea. “And when Rosalynn Carter gets her mind set on something, she's not going to let go. She's tenacious. And she made it her life's work. Of course, she had about 20 things that were her life's work. But I think if you were to interview her today, that would be the one that she was most passionate about, other than her family.”Nov. 20, 2023