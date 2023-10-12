Jewish Council Public Affairs CEO: Bias-motivated violence 'was a crisis long before’ war in Gaza

President Joe Biden used some of the most direct language about what the U.S. is doing to help the Israeli hostages when he spoke with the Jewish Community Leaders yesterday at the White House. Amy Spitalnick, the CEO of the Jewish Council for Public Affairs, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss what the administration is doing to help the over 150 Israeli hostages. “Even before this crisis, we're already facing record level anti semitism and other forms of hate fueled violence. This was a crisis long before this past weekend,” Spitalnick tells Andrea. “Many of us are deeply concerned that this crisis has the possibility to roll back all of the progress we've made and the fight for safety and security to bring up anti semitic, Islamophobic, and other acts of hate here at home.”Oct. 12, 2023