Jeremy Hunt: Europe and North America must ‘stand shoulder to shoulder’ to ‘defend democracy’

United Kingdom Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt joins Andrea Mitchell to react to French President Emmanuel Macron saying that Europe must resist getting involved in a confrontation between China and the U.S. over Taiwan. “The best way to defend democracy and freedom is when Europe and North America stand shoulder to shoulder,” says Hunt. “When people who don't show those values see division in our approach, that's when they spy opportunity and we don't want to let that happen.”April 14, 2023