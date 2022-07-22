Jeremy Bash: While 'lives hung in the balance,' Trump 'did nothing but sit in the dining room'

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Former Chief of Staff at the CIA and the Pentagon Jeremy Bash joins Andrea Mitchell and Katy Tur to discuss President Trump’s inaction while the Capitol was under attack following new revelations from the January 6 Committee’s eighth hearing. “This situation was so extraordinary, so unprecedented, so extreme, so many lives hung in the balance,” says Bash. “The expectation in a terrorist attack against American facilities and American personnel is that the commander in chief, the President, would be directing all available resources to respond. And President Trump did nothing but sit in the dining room.”July 22, 2022

Play All