Jeremy Bash: Ukraine, West can ‘exploit’ Putin’s detachment on the battlefield and ‘the world stage’
11:10
Share this -
copied
Former Chief of Staff to the Pentagon and CIA Jeremy Bash and Admiral James Stavridis join Andrea Mitchell to assess Putin’s detachment from his advisors, and the opportunity that this creates for Ukraine and the West. “He's not willing to hear any bad news, and this showcases exactly how broken his chain of command is. It's why they've been having these major failures on the battlefield,” says Bash. He explains that “the West and the Ukrainians can exploit this by “engaging in operations that confuse and confound the military leadership” and “by declassifying this intelligence, showing the world just how disconnected Vladimir Putin is.” March 31, 2022
ICRC teams preparing for Mariupol evacuations as residents ‘run out of food’ and ‘struggle to get water’
05:37
Now Playing
Jeremy Bash: Ukraine, West can ‘exploit’ Putin’s detachment on the battlefield and ‘the world stage’
11:10
UP NEXT
CIA Dir. William Burns tests positive for Covid
01:22
Adm. Mike Rogers: Putin could use cyber warfare to ‘create economic pain’ and ‘domestic pressures’ in the West
04:09
Bob Woodward: ‘No phone calls’ in Trump Jan. 6 records, but ‘I know personally, Trump is a phone addict’
07:53
John Kirby: Putin ‘being kept in the dark’ on military losses could ‘lead to worse outcomes for Ukraine’