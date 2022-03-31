IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Jeremy Bash: Ukraine, West can 'exploit' Putin's detachment on the battlefield and 'the world stage'

11:10

Former Chief of Staff to the Pentagon and CIA Jeremy Bash and Admiral James Stavridis join Andrea Mitchell to assess Putin's detachment from his advisors, and the opportunity that this creates for Ukraine and the West. "He's not willing to hear any bad news, and this showcases exactly how broken his chain of command is. It's why they've been having these major failures on the battlefield," says Bash. He explains that "the West and the Ukrainians can exploit this by "engaging in operations that confuse and confound the military leadership" and "by declassifying this intelligence, showing the world just how disconnected Vladimir Putin is." March 31, 2022

