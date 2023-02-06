Jeremy Bash: Surveillance balloons can serve as a ‘proverbial unblinking eye over a target’

National Security Reporter Dan De Luce, NBC Foreign Correspondent Janis Mackey Frayer, and former Chief of Staff at CIA and Department of Defense Jeremy Bash join Andrea Mitchell after the Biden administration shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon over the Atlantic ocean. Bash explains that these airships “can hover over one place for much longer than a satellite,” providing a “proverbial unblinking eye over a target,” and are also “much harder to detect when they launch.” He adds, “I don't think our national security was harmed. But going forward, we're going to need a capability to deal with this airship threat.”Feb. 6, 2023