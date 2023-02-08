IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Jeremy Bash: Secy. Austin’s Chinese counterpart's 'tail is between his legs'

    04:03
  • UP NEXT

    Wes Moore: ‘Incredibly powerful’ to see the president ‘acknowledging’ Black Americans’ pain

    06:40

  • Jen O’Malley Dillon: ‘Quintessential Joe Biden’ touted progress and ‘more work to be done’ at SOTU

    08:45

  • Insiders Roundtable: Do’s and don’ts for a successful State of the Union for Biden

    07:18

  • Fmr. AG Eric Holder: Republicans ‘okay with getting fewer votes' as long as they hold onto 'power'

    06:12

  • Sen. Menendez: Biden dealt with balloon ‘the way you have to deal with Xi Jinping,' with 'strength’

    04:31

  • Reflecting on Biden's challenges as State of the Union address looms

    09:08

  • China tensions fly high ahead of Biden State of the Union

    09:35

  • IRC’s Elias Abu Ata: ‘The needs are immense’ in Syria and Turkey after 7.8 magnitude earthquake

    05:59

  • Rep. Himes: ‘Brazenness’ of Chinese surveillance balloon over United States is ‘unusual’

    07:06

  • Jeremy Bash: Surveillance balloons can serve as a ‘proverbial unblinking eye over a target’

    05:54

  • Douglas Holtz-Eakin: Moderation in wage growth is ‘good news story’ for the Fed

    06:25

  • Rep. Mike Gallagher: I don't think China would hesitate to shoot down a U.S. asset in their airspace

    06:33

  • John Brennan: Secy. Blinken’s Beijing trip postponement sends a ‘clear signal’ to China

    06:58

  • Sen. Murphy: ‘We want to get Ukraine everything they need, but we can't deplete our own stocks’

    03:23

  • Mitch Landrieu: ‘A piece of the soul of the country died’ with Tyre Nichols

    05:38

  • Republicans vote to remove Rep. Omar from Foreign Affairs Committee

    00:58

  • Hunter Biden requests investigation into Trump allies over alleged theft of laptop data

    02:36

  • ‘Greatest of all time’ Tom Brady retires after ‘unparalleled’ 23-year career

    02:54

  • Marc Morial calls on U.S. to ‘elevate’ conversation over police reform amid Nichols’ memorial

    10:29

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Jeremy Bash: Secy. Austin’s Chinese counterpart's 'tail is between his legs'

04:03

Former Chief of Staff at the CIA and the Pentagon Jeremy Bash sits down with Andrea Mitchell to assess U.S.-China relations going forward, after the Biden Administration shot down a Chinese surveillance balloon over the Atlantic ocean. “I love the fact that Secretary Austin called his Chinese counterpart, and the Chinese counterpart didn't answer the phone, because his tail is between his legs,” says Bash. “They got caught red handed, so to speak, with this Chinese airship over US territory, and I'm glad President Biden shot it down.”Feb. 8, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Jeremy Bash: Secy. Austin’s Chinese counterpart's 'tail is between his legs'

    04:03
  • UP NEXT

    Wes Moore: ‘Incredibly powerful’ to see the president ‘acknowledging’ Black Americans’ pain

    06:40

  • Jen O’Malley Dillon: ‘Quintessential Joe Biden’ touted progress and ‘more work to be done’ at SOTU

    08:45

  • Insiders Roundtable: Do’s and don’ts for a successful State of the Union for Biden

    07:18

  • Fmr. AG Eric Holder: Republicans ‘okay with getting fewer votes' as long as they hold onto 'power'

    06:12

  • Sen. Menendez: Biden dealt with balloon ‘the way you have to deal with Xi Jinping,' with 'strength’

    04:31

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All