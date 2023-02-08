Jeremy Bash: Secy. Austin’s Chinese counterpart's 'tail is between his legs'

Former Chief of Staff at the CIA and the Pentagon Jeremy Bash sits down with Andrea Mitchell to assess U.S.-China relations going forward, after the Biden Administration shot down a Chinese surveillance balloon over the Atlantic ocean. “I love the fact that Secretary Austin called his Chinese counterpart, and the Chinese counterpart didn't answer the phone, because his tail is between his legs,” says Bash. “They got caught red handed, so to speak, with this Chinese airship over US territory, and I'm glad President Biden shot it down.”Feb. 8, 2023