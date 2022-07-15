Jeremy Bash: Meeting with MBS is not 'what the President wanted,' but 'I'm glad he's doing it.'

Former Chief of Staff at the CIA and the Pentagon Jeremy Bash and NBC Correspondent Carol Lee join Andrea Mitchell to discuss what President Biden hopes to accomplish by meeting today with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who U.S. intelligence agencies determined was responsible for the killing of journalist Jamaal Khashoggi. “The fist bump is the minimum kind of warmth between an American president and a de-facto Saudi leader. In the past you've seen these leaders of our two countries hold hands,” explains Bash. “I think this trip, you know, it's not fun to do. It's not what the President wanted necessarily to do, but it's what he has to deal with as President, and I'm glad he's doing it.”July 15, 2022