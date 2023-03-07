IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Jeremy Bash: Lethal aid from China could thaw 'frozen conflict' in Ukraine, giving edge to Russia

05:43

Former Chief of Staff at the CIA and the Pentagon Jeremy Bash sits down with Andrea Mitchell to react to the latest threats against Washington out of China amid growing concern about Beijing providing lethal weapons to Russia. “Right now in Ukraine, it’s a frozen conflict,” says Bash. “If China gets involved on behalf of Russia, that could materially help Moscow. And the United States is putting maximum pressure on China not to do that.” March 7, 2023

