Jeremy Bash: Biden administration should have 'come forward earlier' on classified documents

Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed Robert Hur as special counsel to oversee the investigation into President Biden's handling of classified documents. Former Chief of Staff at the CIA and the Pentagon Jeremy Bash joins Andrea Mitchell to dig into how this may impact the Biden presidency. “I don't think the Biden administration has anything to hide,” says Bash. “I wish they would have come forward earlier because I think it actually is a good example to set for the rest of the intelligence community professionals who have to handle this information about what you do when you find commingled documents.”Jan. 13, 2023