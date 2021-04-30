Jeremy Bash: As Russia spread disinformation, was Giuliani 'a stooge or in on it?'

Jeremy Bash joins Andrea Mitchell as new reporting comes out about what may have prompted the FBI raid on Rudy Giuliani's home and office, and how Giuliani was warned in 2019 that he was being targeted by a Russian influence campaign to spread disinformation. Jeremy Bash says that, "one question for the FBI is, as Russia was trying to sow disinformation, was Rudy Giuliani willing or unwilling? Was he a stooge or in on it?"