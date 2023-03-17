Jen Psaki previews 'Inside with Jen Psaki,' launching Sunday on MSNBC

Nadav Zafrir: Independent courts are key as Israel doesn’t have ‘checks and balances’ like the U.S.04:35
- Now Playing
Jen Psaki previews 'Inside with Jen Psaki,' launching Sunday on MSNBC07:47
- UP NEXT
Yevgeny Vindman: Time for U.S. government to prevent Russia violating ‘rules-based order’06:37
Chuck Rosenberg: Trump call with GA Speaker has ‘probative value,’ demonstrating his ‘state of mind’05:37
Sen. Angus King: We want to get TikTok ownership into hands that ‘aren’t beholden' to the CCP05:55
Ben Rhodes: Russia sees Black Sea as ‘their real estate'08:02
NTSB renewing calls for longer cockpit voice recordings, currently limited to just two hours02:55
Cecile Richards: ‘Politicians, judges making decisions about women’s health’ is a ‘slippery slope’05:09
State Dept. spokesperson Ned Price: Russian jet collision with U.S. drone likely ‘unintentional’11:51
Rep. Chu: ‘It did in fact save lives’ when high-capacity magazines, assault weapons were banned04:54
Remembering women’s rights and gender equality trailblazer former Rep. Pat Schroeder01:49
Rep. Josh Harder: Regulators were 'asleep at the wheel,' should have seen SVB collapse coming05:22
Sen. Van Hollen: SVB executives’ stock sales should be ‘clawed back’ to ‘keep depositors whole’05:16
Amb. McFaul: Putin ‘doesn’t care about slaughtering his people’ as 1,100 Russians dead in Bakhmut05:13
Rep. Adam Schiff announces legislation to "claw back" earnings from executives at FDIC seized banks05:40
Larry Summers: SVB crisis 'speaks to the need for much stronger regulation' by authorities06:52
U.K. Prime Minister Sunak: China represents a 'systemic challenge for the world order'00:39
McQuade: It's a 'tremendous undertaking' to invite a former president to testify before a grand jury09:18
“The Martha Mitchell Effect” is ‘uncanny’ parallel to ‘today’s political climate’ - filmmaker06:15
Rep. Boyle: House Freedom Caucus debt ceiling demands ‘more like a ransom note’ than a proposal04:19
Nadav Zafrir: Independent courts are key as Israel doesn’t have ‘checks and balances’ like the U.S.04:35
- Now Playing
Jen Psaki previews 'Inside with Jen Psaki,' launching Sunday on MSNBC07:47
- UP NEXT
Yevgeny Vindman: Time for U.S. government to prevent Russia violating ‘rules-based order’06:37
Chuck Rosenberg: Trump call with GA Speaker has ‘probative value,’ demonstrating his ‘state of mind’05:37
Sen. Angus King: We want to get TikTok ownership into hands that ‘aren’t beholden' to the CCP05:55
Ben Rhodes: Russia sees Black Sea as ‘their real estate'08:02
Play All