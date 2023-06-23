IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Andrea Mitchell Reports

Jen Psaki: Pelosi believes Democrats should use abortion against the GOP in 2024

05:55

Former Vice President Mike Pence called for all Republicans to support a nationwide abortion ban at 15-weeks of gestation while speaking a conference held by the anti-abortion and anti sam-sex marriage Faith and Freedom Coalition in Washington, D.C, attended by other GOP 2024 hopefuls including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Senator Tim Scott (R-SC). MSNBC host Jen Psaki and Brendan Buck, former communications adviser to speakers Ryan and Boener, join Andrea Mitchell to discuss. Psaki discussed her interview with former Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), where they spoke about what the 2024 Democratic strategy on abortion should be. “What she was saying in her answer there is that regardless of what Donald Trump has said or hasn't said about an abortion ban, he is somebody who Democrats should run against as opposing women's rights, opposing women's access to health care,” says Psaki. “Her point is they're not giving protections, they’re not protecting women's fundamental rights that have been the law of the land for 50 years. That is the message, that's how we should be talking about it as we look to 2024.” June 23, 2023

