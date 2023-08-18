Jen Psaki: ‘I was surprised’ to hear U.S AG Gonzales suggest Trump should go to jail if convicted

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Jen Psaki joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss her interview with former U.S. Attorney General Alberto Gonzales, who said former President Donald Trump should be held accountable if found guilty in his four potential trials. “What he said is so interesting because it goes right to the point,” says Psaki. “Oath Keepers, people who participated on January 6 in the instruction, many of them have gone to jail. That was part of the Department of Justice's strategy. So if Donald Trump is convicted of that, shouldn't he also go to jail? It is an equal justice under law question, but I was surprised, it took him a second to get there, but that he did go there in the interview.”Aug. 18, 2023

Play All