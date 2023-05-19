IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Andrea Mitchell Reports

Jen Psaki: China is probably ‘rooting’ for the United States to default

06:37

Former Biden White House Press Secretary and MSNBC Host Jen Psaki joins Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on the debt limit negotiations between President Biden’s team and congressional Republicans as the country approaches default. “What's important for people to understand is that when the president of the United States is at a summit, or even when he's not, all of these world leaders and their teams are watching what's happening in the United States,” Psaki says. “Is democracy going to last? Are they going to default? All of that makes the United States look weak on the world stage, and if you're China, you're probably rooting for default.”May 19, 2023

