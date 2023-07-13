Jen Psaki: Biden ‘is trying to keep hold’ of NATO alliances that ‘were shattered’ by Trump.

President Joe Biden held a press conference in Helsinki, Finland where international reporters asked him questions about the United States’ long-term commitment to NATO, given the opposition to the alliance from some 2024 presidential candidates. "Inside With Jen Psaki" host Jen Psaki joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss. “I think that the President is trying to keep hold of those alliances that he's worked very hard to rebuild in the last couple of years in the wake of the Trump administration, where they were shattered, to be honest,” she says.July 13, 2023