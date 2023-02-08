Jen O’Malley Dillon: ‘Quintessential Joe Biden’ touted progress and ‘more work to be done’ at SOTU

White House Deputy Chief of Staff and former Biden campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon joins Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on the political impact of President Biden’s State of the Union address. America heard from “quintessential Joe Biden” last night, says O’Malley Dillon. “What was most clear about what you heard last night was that he was so optimistic about what's ahead of us, about getting the job done, and being able to tackle the challenges the America people care about with anyone who wants to come seriously to tackle those challenges and have that conversation.”Feb. 8, 2023