Andrea Mitchell Reports

Jeh Johnson: Trump holding onto classified docs signals to allies that ‘America cannot be trusted.’

07:54

Former Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the security risks and consequences of former President Donald Trump keeping classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence. “Intel sharing among governments is vital. And this kind of event, and some other events that occurred during the Trump presidency, really do send the message that America cannot be trusted,” says Johnson. Sept. 14, 2022

