Jeh Johnson: There is still 'a large strand of America that is racist'05:41
Former Secretary of Homeland Security in the Obama administration, tells Andrea Mitchell that he disagrees with the way that Senator Tim Scott assessed the United States as "not a racist country." "A lot of us would like to believe with the election of a Black president 12 years ago, we finally put aside our legacy, our racist legacy in this country. Unfortunately, there is still a strand, a large strand of America, that is racist, that is intolerant," he says.