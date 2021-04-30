IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Jeh Johnson: There is still 'a large strand of America that is racist'

05:41

Former Secretary of Homeland Security in the Obama administration, tells Andrea Mitchell that he disagrees with the way that Senator Tim Scott assessed the United States as "not a racist country." "A lot of us would like to believe with the election of a Black president 12 years ago, we finally put aside our legacy, our racist legacy in this country. Unfortunately, there is still a strand, a large strand of America, that is racist, that is intolerant," he says. April 30, 2021

