Jeh Johnson: 'Overheated rhetoric' about federal agencies can lead to 'dangerous consequences'

Former Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the Department of Justice's review of classified documents found at a think tank with ties to President Biden and plans for House Republicans to establish a committee investigating alleged "weaponization" of federal agencies. He voiced concern about "irresponsible" criticism of agencies such as the FBI, adding "this type of overheated rhetoric in Washington does lead to real dangerous consequences across the homeland.”Jan. 10, 2023