    Jeh Johnson: Migration ‘reacts sharply’ to perceived changes in U.S. enforcement policy

    04:22
Andrea Mitchell Reports

Jeh Johnson: Migration ‘reacts sharply’ to perceived changes in U.S. enforcement policy

04:22

The Biden administration is preparing to send 1,500 active duty troops to the Southern Border for 90 days, bracing for a surge of migrants when Title 42 is lifted next week. Former Obama administration Department of Homeland Security Secretary and former general counsel for the Defense Department Jeh Johnson joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss. “Migration from Central America from the south of our border reacts sharply to information about perceived changes in our enforcement policy. The smugglers amplify that,” Johnson said. “So I'm quite sure that the fact that Title 42 is coming to an end is widely known in Central America, Nicaragua, Venezuela and elsewhere.”May 3, 2023

