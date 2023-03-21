Jeh Johnson: It’s ‘unprecedented to have a former president protected by Secret Service’ arraigned

Jeh Johnson, former Secretary of Homeland Security, joins Andrea Mitchell to break down what Donald Trump’s security arrangements would look like if he becomes the first former president to be indicted. “What is occurring right now, I’m sure, is a five-party discussion involving Donald Trump’s personal lawyers, the Manhattan DA's office, the United States Secret Service, the court officers that protect the security of 100 Center Street, and the NYPD,” Johnson says. “This is, in modern history, perhaps all of history, unprecedented, to have a former president protected by the Secret Service submit himself for arraignment and processing.”March 21, 2023