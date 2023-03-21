IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Michael Mann: Biden admin drilling project contradicts global need to avert dangerous warming limit

  • “We all miss him terribly”: Andrea Mitchell remembers longtime NBC digital editor Vaughn Ververs

    Jeh Johnson: It’s ‘unprecedented to have a former president protected by Secret Service’ arraigned

    Leon Panetta: China ‘caught in a balancing act’ between ‘peacemaker’ and arms provider to Russia

  • Ukrainian Amb. Markarova compares Putin's ‘appalling’ Mariupol trip to Hitler’s 1940 Paris visit

  • Rep. Moulton: Veterans have ‘mixed emotions’ on Iraq War anniversary due to its ‘complicated legacy’

  • Richard Engel: Corruption, Iranian influence remains but Iraqis feel ‘more confident’ and ‘free’

  • Nadav Zafrir: Independent courts are key as Israel doesn’t have ‘checks and balances’ like the U.S.

  • Jen Psaki previews 'Inside with Jen Psaki,' launching Sunday on MSNBC

  • Yevgeny Vindman: Time for U.S. government to prevent Russia violating ‘rules-based order’

  • Chuck Rosenberg: Trump call with GA Speaker has ‘probative value,’ demonstrating his ‘state of mind’

  • Sen. Angus King: We want to get TikTok ownership into hands that ‘aren’t beholden' to the CCP

  • Ben Rhodes: Russia sees Black Sea as ‘their real estate'

  • NTSB renewing calls for longer cockpit voice recordings, currently limited to just two hours

  • Cecile Richards: ‘Politicians, judges making decisions about women’s health’ is a ‘slippery slope’

  • State Dept. spokesperson Ned Price: Russian jet collision with U.S. drone likely ‘unintentional’

  • Rep. Chu: ‘It did in fact save lives’ when high-capacity magazines, assault weapons were banned

  • Remembering women’s rights and gender equality trailblazer former Rep. Pat Schroeder

  • Rep. Josh Harder: Regulators were 'asleep at the wheel,' should have seen SVB collapse coming

  • Sen. Van Hollen: SVB executives’ stock sales should be ‘clawed back’ to ‘keep depositors whole’

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Jeh Johnson: It’s ‘unprecedented to have a former president protected by Secret Service’ arraigned

Jeh Johnson, former Secretary of Homeland Security, joins Andrea Mitchell to break down what Donald Trump’s security arrangements would look like if he becomes the first former president to be indicted. “What is occurring right now, I’m sure, is a five-party discussion involving Donald Trump’s personal lawyers, the Manhattan DA's office, the United States Secret Service, the court officers that protect the security of 100 Center Street, and the NYPD,” Johnson says. “This is, in modern history, perhaps all of history, unprecedented, to have a former president protected by the Secret Service submit himself for arraignment and processing.”March 21, 2023

