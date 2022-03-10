Jeh Johnson: It is ‘much easier’ for U.S. to ‘become involved’ than to ‘extract’ itself from military conflict
Jeh Johnson joins Andrea Mitchell to assess the increasing ‘international and domestic pressure’ on President Biden and NATO to become more ‘directly involved’ with war against Russia. “It's our impulse as Americans to defend freedom all throughout the world,” says Johnson. “But in a conflict like this, history teaches that very often, inch by inch, it is much easier to become involved in something like this militarily than it is to extract yourself from it.March 10, 2022
