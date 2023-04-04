Jeh Johnson: Enforcing a gag order would be ‘exceedingly difficult’ against Donald Trump

Former Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson joins Chris Jansing, Andrea Mitchell, and Katy Tur to predict whether the judge will issue a gag order following former President Donald Trump’s comments on social media. “I’d think twice about imposing a gag order right up front when you're dealing with a presidential candidate, who will no doubt make this prosecution part of his platform as a presidential candidate. And, when you impose a gag order, you have to be prepared to enforce the gag order. And that would be exceedingly difficult against this particular individual,” says Johnson. “The most important thing from the judge might be admonitions about what crosses the line in terms of personal attacks on the judge, the judge’s family, the DA, the DA’s family, and then in a form of escalation to see where it goes.”April 4, 2023