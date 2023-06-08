Jeh Johnson: Conveying gravity of Trump docs to jurors poses ‘real issue' given classified status

Former President Trump is closer than ever before to a historic federal indictment, after Special Counsel Jack Smith’s team told Trump’s lawyers their client is a target in the classified documents investigation. NBC News Justice and Intelligence Correspondent Ken Dilanian, former Assistant U.S. Attorney and former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson, Washington Post National Security Reporter Devlin Barrett, and former U.S. Attorney Paul Charlton join Andrea Mitchell to discuss. Johnson raises the issue of how Smith’s team will be able to convey to jurors the seriousness of the classified documents given their classified status. “Do we pick a jury that can pass a security clearance? That's going to be an interesting challenge. Or do you redact the documents and somehow give them some amorphous description?” says Johnson. “I haven't seen too many cases where the issue at hand before the jury involves classified documents so that's going to be a real issue here.”June 8, 2023