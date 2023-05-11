Jeh Johnson: As long as conditions in home countries persist, migrant families will 'keep coming’

Obama Deputy National Security Adviser Ben Rhodes and former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson weigh in on the handling of the migrant crisis at the southern border as Title 42 expires and an influx of migrants prepare to claim asylum. “As long as the underlying conditions in Central America — in Nicaragua, Venezuela, Cuba, Haiti — continue to persist, they're going to keep coming because these families are making the basic decision to flee a burning building,” Johnson says. “And they're better off, their children are better off here in the United States, if for only a couple of years while their asylum claim is pending.”May 11, 2023