Jeff Zients to serve as Biden's next chief of staff

President Biden is expected to name Jeff Zients as his next chief of staff, replacing Ron Klain. He had previously served as the head of the administration's Covid-19 response efforts. NBC's Kelly O'Donnell reports from the White House.Jan. 23, 2023

