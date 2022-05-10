Jason Furman: Lifting Trump tariffs on China ‘would be the biggest step’ Biden could take to lower inflation

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Jason Furman, former White House Council of Economic Advisers Chairman, and NBC’s Carol Lee and Jo Ling Kent join Andrea Mitchell to discuss President Biden’s battle with record-high inflation, his top priority ahead of the midterms. “I’d love to see them lift most of the tariffs that President Trump imposed. That would bring down inflation directly, would increase competition and the economy and indirectly, and bring down prices even more,” says Furman. “This would be the biggest step he could take, that he's not taken so far.May 10, 2022

