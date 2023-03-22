IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Jason Furman: It’s not the Fed’s job ‘to rescue the financial system by cutting interest rates’

  • U.S. rebukes Israel over plan to restart occupied West Bank settlements

  • New York grand jury for Trump hush money probe will not meet Wednesday

  • Michael Mann: Biden admin drilling project contradicts global need to avert dangerous warming limit

  • “We all miss him terribly”: Andrea Mitchell remembers longtime NBC digital editor Vaughn Ververs

  • Jeh Johnson: It’s ‘unprecedented to have a former president protected by Secret Service’ arraigned

  • Leon Panetta: China ‘caught in a balancing act’ between ‘peacemaker’ and arms provider to Russia

  • Ukrainian Amb. Markarova compares Putin's ‘appalling’ Mariupol trip to Hitler’s 1940 Paris visit

  • Rep. Moulton: Veterans have ‘mixed emotions’ on Iraq War anniversary due to its ‘complicated legacy’

  • Richard Engel: Corruption, Iranian influence remains but Iraqis feel ‘more confident’ and ‘free’

  • Nadav Zafrir: Independent courts are key as Israel doesn’t have ‘checks and balances’ like the U.S.

  • Jen Psaki previews 'Inside with Jen Psaki,' launching Sunday on MSNBC

  • Yevgeny Vindman: Time for U.S. government to prevent Russia violating ‘rules-based order’

  • Chuck Rosenberg: Trump call with GA Speaker has ‘probative value,’ demonstrating his ‘state of mind’

  • Sen. Angus King: We want to get TikTok ownership into hands that ‘aren’t beholden' to the CCP

  • Ben Rhodes: Russia sees Black Sea as ‘their real estate'

  • NTSB renewing calls for longer cockpit voice recordings, currently limited to just two hours

  • Cecile Richards: ‘Politicians, judges making decisions about women’s health’ is a ‘slippery slope’

Jason Furman, the former Chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisors under President Obama, joins Andrea Mitchell to offer his insights on the Federal Reserve’s consideration of raising interest rates to combat inflation as the banking system continues to recover from a recent series of bank failures. “Demand is still too high. Inflation is too high. But a lot of banks are in the process of cutting back their lending right now. And so that means the Fed may not need to raise rates as much as it had expected, because banks are going to do a lot of the job on their own,” Furman says. “That being said, I do think the Fed needs to make it clear that their job is not to rescue the financial system by cutting interest rates. Their job is to set interest rates in order to control inflation. And then they have other tools, tools like lending facilities if the financial system needs liquidity assistance.”March 22, 2023

