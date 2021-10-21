Jason Furman: ‘A carbon tax’ is a ‘better policy than anything under discussion right now’
04:28
Jason Furman, former Chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss key issues in the Social Spending Bill, including climate policies and the child care tax credit. “A carbon tax is just a much better policy than anything under discussion right now. I hope one day we have it in our country, not sure that that day is going to happen in the next month or two,” says Furman.Oct. 21, 2021