  • Dr. Fauci: Monkeypox response must be free of stigmas and ‘bureaucratic hoops’

  • Adm. Stavridis: China has Taiwan surrounded by ‘de facto blockade’ following Pelosi

  • Sen. Casey: Senate bill is ‘significant investment’ to lower emissions and prescription drug prices

  • Dr. Vin Gupta: ‘Colleges, schools, congregate living facilities’ must prepare for monkeypox 

  • Rev. Al Sharpton: Griner sentence ‘an absolute moral outrage,’ but she has ‘millions’ of supporters

    Jared Bernstein: Economy has recovered pandemic job losses on way toward ‘steady and stabler growth’

    Israel strikes Gaza, with Palestinian militant commander among those killed

  • Rep. Debbie Dingell: Democrats gaining ‘very solid wind’ as midterms approach

  • Sen. Bennet: Reconciliation bill tackles ‘trickle down economics’ which have ‘plagued this nation’

  • Whelan detained ‘8 hours’ from Moscow, impeding 'consular support' from U.S. embassy, says brother

  • ​​WNBPA Exec. Director: ‘Hopeful’ Griner will be detained in Moscow ‘where her team can get to her’

  • Garland announces civil rights charges against four officers over Breonna Taylor's death

  • Sen. Gillibrand: KS upheld abortion rights in voters' first ‘chance to be heard’ following Dobbs

  • Leon Panetta: Jan. 6-related texts wiped 'from agency to agency' looks like 'conspiracy'

  • Gov. Beshear: ‘It is going to be a monumental challenge to rebuild’ after severe flooding in KY

  • Sen. Mark Warner: ‘The world is a safer place’ after killing of Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri

  • Liz Sherwood-Randall: ‘Ayman al-Zawahiri is dead’ because of flawless U.S. ‘precision operation’

  • Sen. Manchin to meet with Sen. Sinema as Democrats aim to pass major climate, health care bill

  • $1.3 Billion Mega Millions winning lottery ticket was sold at Chicago suburb Speedway

  • Republicans blocking burn pit bill are ‘playing partisan politics’ with ‘the lives of veterans’

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Jared Bernstein: Economy has recovered pandemic job losses on way toward ‘steady and stabler growth’

Jared Bernstein, a member of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, joins Andrea Mitchell to analyze the July jobs report, which showed the economy added 528,000 jobs in July and unemployment remained relatively low at 3.5% despite burgeoning inflation and interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. “We have now clawed back all of the jobs that were lost from payrolls due to the pandemic-induced recession,” says Bernstein. “Consumer spending is almost 70% of this economy and most people get their paychecks through the job market, of course. So that's why we think that this is consistent with a transition to steady and stabler growth.”Aug. 5, 2022

    Jared Bernstein: Economy has recovered pandemic job losses on way toward ‘steady and stabler growth’

