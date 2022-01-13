January 6 Cmte. has not taken a McCarthy subpoena ‘off the table’
Garrett Haake joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s “incredibly frustrating news conference” following his dismissal of the Select Committee’s request for information about January 6. “The question that I was hoping to ask Leader McCarthy but didn't get an opportunity to do so is: if the next step is a congressional subpoena, which multiple courts have found to be valid, will he comply with it?” says Garrett. “That is something that the January 6 committee has not taken off the table.”Jan. 13, 2022
