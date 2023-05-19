Janis Mackey Frayer reports on series of Chinese raids on foreign companies and the economic impact

NBC News Foreign Correspondent Janis Mackey Frayer joins Andrea Mitchell with her reporting on a series of national security raids on foreign consulting firms in China and the possible global economic ramifications. “AmCham China recently did a visit back to the US and had several meetings in D.C. with policymakers and also with CEOs. And they said they heard at least a dozen times from CEOs that they want to come to China, but they're afraid to come to China right now.”May 19, 2023