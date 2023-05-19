Janis Mackey Frayer reports on series of Chinese raids on foreign companies and the economic impact

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News Foreign Correspondent Janis Mackey Frayer joins Andrea Mitchell with her reporting on a series of national security raids on foreign consulting firms in China and the possible global economic ramifications. “AmCham China recently did a visit back to the US and had several meetings in D.C. with policymakers and also with CEOs. And they said they heard at least a dozen times from CEOs that they want to come to China, but they're afraid to come to China right now.”May 19, 2023

