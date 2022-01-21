IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • U.S., Russia keep diplomatic options open as invasion threat looms

    11:45
  • Now Playing

    Jane Mayer: Clarence Thomas must ‘recuse from cases’ his wife is ‘directly involved in’

    05:22
  • UP NEXT

    Cecile Richards: Roe decision ‘radically changed opportunities’ for women

    05:09

  • Biden faces ‘difficult’ year two with control of Congress, democracy on the line

    07:58

  • ‘Putin may see some opening’ ahead of Blinken-Lavrov meeting

    01:12

  • Alexander Vindman: Russia is ‘locked in on an offensive’

    08:00

  • Jan. 6 committee seeks information from Ivanka Trump

    04:26

  • Sen. Warner: ‘I wish’ Manchin & Sinema would support ‘very targeted’ rules change

    06:28

  • Susanne Craig: ‘It feels awfully close that charges could be coming’ against Trump family

    10:47

  • Fmr. Amb. Taylor: Secy. Blinken will urge Lavrov to ‘engage in negotiations’

    06:49

  • Rep. Gallego: ‘You're not moderate if you're standing the way of the Voting Rights Act’

    04:16

  • Rep. Spanberger: Congress stock trading ban would remove ‘the perception of impropriety’

    09:00

  • Sen. Menendez: ‘Mother of all sanctions bill’ will deter Putin from invading Ukraine

    06:28

  • Mary Carillo: Djokovic’s unvaccinated status affects ‘his legacy’

    05:22

  • Patrick Gaspard: ‘You can’t celebrate Dr. King in your rearview mirror’

    05:20

  • Republican Rep. Katko will not seek re-election

    01:55

  • Kerry Kennedy: Assassination of RFK ‘was a terrorist attack on our democracy’

    06:04

  • Rep. Neguse: ‘Still hopeful’ that Senate will find path forward on voting rights

    03:16

  • Jonathan Greenblatt: Oath Keepers ‘had been preparing for an insurrection or a civil war for years’

    09:00

  • Sen. Chris Murphy: Ted Cruz’s Nord Stream 2 bill ‘sanctions Germany, not Russia’

    06:04

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Jane Mayer: Clarence Thomas must ‘recuse from cases’ his wife is ‘directly involved in’

05:22

The New Yorker’s Jane Mayer joins Garrett Haake to discuss her new exposé of Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and conservative activist. “She can pursue her politics if she wants. Then he needs to recuse from cases that she's directly involved in, that's the standard for any lower court,” says Mayer. Jan. 21, 2022

  • U.S., Russia keep diplomatic options open as invasion threat looms

    11:45
  • Now Playing

    Jane Mayer: Clarence Thomas must ‘recuse from cases’ his wife is ‘directly involved in’

    05:22
  • UP NEXT

    Cecile Richards: Roe decision ‘radically changed opportunities’ for women

    05:09

  • Biden faces ‘difficult’ year two with control of Congress, democracy on the line

    07:58

  • ‘Putin may see some opening’ ahead of Blinken-Lavrov meeting

    01:12

  • Alexander Vindman: Russia is ‘locked in on an offensive’

    08:00

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All