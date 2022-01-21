Jane Mayer: Clarence Thomas must ‘recuse from cases’ his wife is ‘directly involved in’
The New Yorker’s Jane Mayer joins Garrett Haake to discuss her new exposé of Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and conservative activist. “She can pursue her politics if she wants. Then he needs to recuse from cases that she's directly involved in, that's the standard for any lower court,” says Mayer. Jan. 21, 2022
