Janai Nelson: Alabama voting rights case ‘ought to be a slam dunk’

Janai Nelson, Associate Director-Counsel for the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, and NBC’s Yamiche Alcindor join Andrea Mitchell after the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in an Alabama case dealing with voting rights, race, and gerrymandering. “This really ought to be a slam dunk case,” says Nelson. “This is the type of racial gerrymandering and vote dilution that we've seen over the decades,” she explains, “and that needs to be completely denounced by this court in a resounding way.”Oct. 4, 2022