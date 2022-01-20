IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Jan. 6 committee says it will ask Ivanka Trump to give voluntary testimony

  • Now Playing

    Jan. 6 committee seeks information from Ivanka Trump

    04:26
  • UP NEXT

    Sen. Warner: ‘I wish’ Manchin & Sinema would support ‘very targeted’ rules change

    06:28

  • Susanne Craig: ‘It feels awfully close that charges could be coming’ against Trump family

    10:47

  • Fmr. Amb. Taylor: Secy. Blinken will urge Lavrov to ‘engage in negotiations’

    06:49

  • Rep. Gallego: ‘You're not moderate if you're standing the way of the Voting Rights Act’

    04:16

  • Rep. Spanberger: Congress stock trading ban would remove ‘the perception of impropriety’

    09:00

  • Sen. Menendez: ‘Mother of all sanctions bill’ will deter Putin from invading Ukraine

    06:28

  • Mary Carillo: Djokovic’s unvaccinated status affects ‘his legacy’

    05:22

  • Patrick Gaspard: ‘You can’t celebrate Dr. King in your rearview mirror’

    05:20

  • Republican Rep. Katko will not seek re-election

    01:55

  • Kerry Kennedy: Assassination of RFK ‘was a terrorist attack on our democracy’

    06:04

  • Rep. Neguse: ‘Still hopeful’ that Senate will find path forward on voting rights

    03:16

  • Jonathan Greenblatt: Oath Keepers ‘had been preparing for an insurrection or a civil war for years’

    09:00

  • Sen. Chris Murphy: Ted Cruz’s Nord Stream 2 bill ‘sanctions Germany, not Russia’

    06:04

  • January 6 Cmte. has not taken a McCarthy subpoena ‘off the table’

    02:10

  • Dr. Osterholm: ‘Viral blizzard’ will impact absentee rates ‘for the next 3 weeks or so’

    05:06

  • Sherrilyn Ifill: Biden’s speech ‘important’ as voting rights are ‘a democracy issue’

    06:25

  • Fmr. Amb. Bill Taylor: Putin ‘may not have the backing that he needs at home’ to invade Ukraine

    06:33

  • Wendy Sherman: ‘Quite possible’ that Putin will choose against diplomacy

    06:17

  • Fmr. Mass. Gov. Deval Patrick: Filibuster ‘is a fundamentally undemocratic device’

    03:28

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Jan. 6 committee seeks information from Ivanka Trump

04:26

The January 6 select committee has released a letter asking to speak to Ivanka Trump for their investigation into the Capitol riot. NBC's Pete Williams and Barbara McQuaid discuss what this could mean for former President Trump as the committee receives documents from the National Archives.Jan. 20, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Jan. 6 committee seeks information from Ivanka Trump

    04:26
  • UP NEXT

    Sen. Warner: ‘I wish’ Manchin & Sinema would support ‘very targeted’ rules change

    06:28

  • Susanne Craig: ‘It feels awfully close that charges could be coming’ against Trump family

    10:47

  • Fmr. Amb. Taylor: Secy. Blinken will urge Lavrov to ‘engage in negotiations’

    06:49

  • Rep. Gallego: ‘You're not moderate if you're standing the way of the Voting Rights Act’

    04:16

  • Rep. Spanberger: Congress stock trading ban would remove ‘the perception of impropriety’

    09:00

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All