IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Jan. 6 committee requests cooperation from three Republican congressmen

    03:13
  • UP NEXT

    Israel's prime minister condemns Russian foreign minister's comments on 'Nazification' of Ukraine

    02:05

  • Trymaine Lee: Black fishing community faces potential extinction as Louisiana loses 'a football field of its coastline every 100 minutes' 

    06:34

  • Gen. McCaffrey: Russian filtration camps holding Ukrainians are ‘concentration camps at the strategic level’

    03:27

  • State Dept. Spokesman Ned Price calls latest journalist death in Ukraine ‘another assault on the free press’

    09:51

  • ISIS 'Beatle' sentenced to life in prison for role in murder of four Americans

    02:40

  • Dr. Hotez: Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine for children under 6 is ‘potentially promising’ but not ‘a slam dunk’

    04:52

  • Sen. Jeanne Shaheen: If $33 billion package can ‘diminish’ Putin's power, ‘that’s money well spent’

    06:31

  • Lt. Col (Ret.) Alexander Vindman: Russia ‘takes hostages to try to trade them away’

    11:27

  • Madeleine Albright honored by generations of leaders at memorial service

    06:06

  • Lt. Gen. Twitty: Emerging obstacles for weapons transfer to eastern Ukraine as Russia attacks ‘bridges,’ ‘rail system'

    08:23

  • Ernest Moniz: Russia has stood nuclear deterrence 'on its head'

    05:19

  • Vice President Harris tests positive for Covid

    03:59

  • Roger Cohen: '13 million votes’ for Le Pen ‘reflected a lot of anger.’ Macron ‘will have to adjust his policies accordingly.’

    07:07

  • Hollywood Director Doug Liman is putting ‘a human face' on the war in Ukraine after filming on the ‘front lines’

    04:58

  • Amb. William Taylor: Bridget Brink’s nomination to be U.S. ambassador to Ukraine is ‘great news.' ‘She knows Ukraine.’ 

    07:26

  • John Brennan: Video of Putin clutching table ‘shows that he’s a man that has quite a bit of stress’

    06:23

  • Fmr. Secy. John Kerry: Climate crisis ‘not a Democrat or Republican issue,’ but a ‘universal’ problem ‘we all have an interest in seeing resolved’

    03:34

  • Fmr. Secy. John Kerry: ‘Temporary’ drilling will bring ‘economic stability’ necessary for transition to ‘clean energy economy’

    10:02

  • ICRC Director of Operations: Without humanitarian corridor, Red Cross struggles to evacuate Mariupol ‘under extremely difficult circumstances’

    03:38

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Jan. 6 committee requests cooperation from three Republican congressmen

03:13

The January 6 select committee has sent letters requesting the cooperation of Republican Reps. Andy Biggs, Mo Brooks and Ronny Jackson in their investigation into the Capitol riot. NBC's Ali Vitali reports from Capitol Hill.May 2, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Jan. 6 committee requests cooperation from three Republican congressmen

    03:13
  • UP NEXT

    Israel's prime minister condemns Russian foreign minister's comments on 'Nazification' of Ukraine

    02:05

  • Trymaine Lee: Black fishing community faces potential extinction as Louisiana loses 'a football field of its coastline every 100 minutes' 

    06:34

  • Gen. McCaffrey: Russian filtration camps holding Ukrainians are ‘concentration camps at the strategic level’

    03:27

  • State Dept. Spokesman Ned Price calls latest journalist death in Ukraine ‘another assault on the free press’

    09:51

  • ISIS 'Beatle' sentenced to life in prison for role in murder of four Americans

    02:40

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All