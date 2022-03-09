James Acton: ‘Fukushima' is 'worst case’ for what a Ukrainian nuclear power plant accident ‘could look like’
James Acton, co-Director of the Nuclear Policy Program at Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss concerns over nuclear power safety as Russia continues its military offensive for a fourteenth day in Ukraine. “Fukushima is the worst case, I think, for what an accident of the Ukrainian nuclear power plant could look like,” says Acton. “I want to emphasize here, I don't think that's terribly likely. But the war makes it significantly more likely than it would be in normal circumstances.” March 9, 2022
