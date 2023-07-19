Jack Smith will try to prove Trump knew stolen election ‘theory’ was ‘false’ and would ‘not hold up’

Former President Donald Trump received a target letter from Special Counsel Jack Smith regarding his involvement in efforts to interfere with the 2020 election certification, including the January 6th Capitol attack. Ken Dilanian and Garrett Haake join Peter Alexander to report on the latest in the investigation, and former lead investigator for the January 6th Select Committee Tim Heaphy shares his thoughts about the case against Trump. “We had testimony directly that Bill Barr told the president, that Rich Donoghue, the Deputy Attorney General, told the president the State Farm Arena claim of fraud is false,” Heaphy says. “We've looked at it and it just does not hold up. Nonetheless, the president continued to spout that theory and that goes directly to his state of mind and that's why it's of interest to Jack Smith.”July 19, 2023