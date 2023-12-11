IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Mark Mazzetti: Israel ‘allowed millions, even billions of dollars’ to flow from Qatar to Hamas

  • Marc Hearron: Texas abortion case is ‘putting a huge chill’ on reproductive healthcare nationwide

    Jack Smith puts new heat on Trump with SCOTUS move

    UN humanitarian programs in Gaza are ‘on the brink of collapse’ and ‘chaos’ is spreading in Gaza

  • Rajiv Shah: ‘We need to do more as a nation’ because ‘when America leads the fight,’ change happens

  • Christie: Joe Biden’s ‘conduct will be what judges his own culpability’ and ‘not what his son does’

  • Sen. Warner: ‘Ramifications of failure’ to pass Ukraine aid package ‘will be historically negative’

  • White House budget dir.: ‘The President has asked for real border security and let's get on with it’

  • Rep. Ken Buck: Biden admin. ‘putting its heels in the ground’ on border funding, could ‘give’ more

  • Phil Rucker: Trump ‘plans to to exercise his power to the fullest from day one’ to punish ‘enemies’

  • Rep. Spanberger: Tuberville sent a ‘clear message’ that one person can disrupt military readiness

  • Rep. Himes on Speaker Johnson protecting Jan 6 rioters from DOJ: ‘Words fail me’

  • Fmr. Pence Chief of Staff: There wasn’t the ‘infrastructure’ to shield Trump from ‘crackpot lawyers’

  • Sexual abuse committed by Hamas are ‘among the most egregious acts that can occur in wartime’

  • Rep Moskowitz: ‘Democracy is failing,’ enemies will see that ‘congress is irrevocably broken’

  • College presidents testify before Congress on rise of antisemitic incidents on campuses

  • Rep. Turner: ‘The possibility of terrorist attacks now’ is ‘the highest’ it has been ‘in a decade’

  • Pinkas: ‘civilian casualty rate is going to go up’ in Gaza ‘even if’ IDF warns Palestinians to flee

  • Engel: Israel’s strategy of ‘bombing the South,’ previously a safe zone, helps Hamas, hurts Israel

  • John Brennan: Hamas attack plan ‘should have been driving Israel's intelligence collection effort’

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Jack Smith puts new heat on Trump with SCOTUS move

Special Counsel Jack Smith asks Supreme Court to immediately decide Trump immunity question now without a delay of the DC Circuit Court to hear the case first. Former senior member of the Mueller investigation Andrew Weissmann and New York Times investigative reporter Susanne Craig joins MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell with instant analysis of this breaking news.Dec. 11, 2023

