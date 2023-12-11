Jack Smith puts new heat on Trump with SCOTUS move

Mark Mazzetti: Israel ‘allowed millions, even billions of dollars’ to flow from Qatar to Hamas08:40
Marc Hearron: Texas abortion case is ‘putting a huge chill’ on reproductive healthcare nationwide06:10
- Now Playing
Jack Smith puts new heat on Trump with SCOTUS move03:33
- UP NEXT
UN humanitarian programs in Gaza are ‘on the brink of collapse’ and ‘chaos’ is spreading in Gaza07:06
Rajiv Shah: ‘We need to do more as a nation’ because ‘when America leads the fight,’ change happens05:10
Christie: Joe Biden’s ‘conduct will be what judges his own culpability’ and ‘not what his son does’07:40
Sen. Warner: ‘Ramifications of failure’ to pass Ukraine aid package ‘will be historically negative’06:48
White House budget dir.: ‘The President has asked for real border security and let's get on with it’04:40
Rep. Ken Buck: Biden admin. ‘putting its heels in the ground’ on border funding, could ‘give’ more03:35
Phil Rucker: Trump ‘plans to to exercise his power to the fullest from day one’ to punish ‘enemies’11:03
Rep. Spanberger: Tuberville sent a ‘clear message’ that one person can disrupt military readiness03:27
Rep. Himes on Speaker Johnson protecting Jan 6 rioters from DOJ: ‘Words fail me’03:40
Fmr. Pence Chief of Staff: There wasn’t the ‘infrastructure’ to shield Trump from ‘crackpot lawyers’07:15
Sexual abuse committed by Hamas are ‘among the most egregious acts that can occur in wartime’05:38
Rep Moskowitz: ‘Democracy is failing,’ enemies will see that ‘congress is irrevocably broken’03:02
College presidents testify before Congress on rise of antisemitic incidents on campuses02:54
Rep. Turner: ‘The possibility of terrorist attacks now’ is ‘the highest’ it has been ‘in a decade’07:55
Pinkas: ‘civilian casualty rate is going to go up’ in Gaza ‘even if’ IDF warns Palestinians to flee04:32
Engel: Israel’s strategy of ‘bombing the South,’ previously a safe zone, helps Hamas, hurts Israel04:35
John Brennan: Hamas attack plan ‘should have been driving Israel's intelligence collection effort’04:01
Mark Mazzetti: Israel ‘allowed millions, even billions of dollars’ to flow from Qatar to Hamas08:40
Marc Hearron: Texas abortion case is ‘putting a huge chill’ on reproductive healthcare nationwide06:10
- Now Playing
Jack Smith puts new heat on Trump with SCOTUS move03:33
- UP NEXT
UN humanitarian programs in Gaza are ‘on the brink of collapse’ and ‘chaos’ is spreading in Gaza07:06
Rajiv Shah: ‘We need to do more as a nation’ because ‘when America leads the fight,’ change happens05:10
Christie: Joe Biden’s ‘conduct will be what judges his own culpability’ and ‘not what his son does’07:40
Play All