Jack Johnson using music to fundraise is ‘the best way’ he and his ‘friends know how to support’

Hawaiian singer-songwriter Jack Johnson is releasing a live album to fundraise for residents impacted by the wildfires that burned across much of the island, followed by a sold-out benefit concert in Honolulu. He joins Andrea Mitchell to talk about what the island and its residents mean to him and why he is choosing to give back. “The best ways that me and my friends know how to support is to put music out and to try to use the attention that's on us to shine it on things more important,” Johnson tells Andrea. “The idea of putting out a live album came about because we thought that'd be a good way, that year after year after year, we could keep bringing in funds to help this community because it's going to be a really long road ahead.”Sept. 13, 2023